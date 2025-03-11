NHL Rumors: Is Mitch Marner Leaning to Testing the Open Market on July 1st?

Toronto Maple Leafs GM on Mitch Marner

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on the Mitch Marner situation, a pending UFA who had been asked before the trade deadline if he wanted to waive his no-movement clause to go the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I’m not going to get into any questions with regard to (the) contract and the business side of it,” Treliving said. “Other than, we’re aligned with Mitch. We’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time.

“It’s not a distraction. We think the world of him. It’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day. We’ve dealt with it here. We move forward. We’re all focused on (the Leafs’ remaining 18 games).”

Marner reiterated that he wants to play for the Maple Leafs. They aren’t talking contract extension, and at some point, we’ll find out if a deal in the $12 to $13 million range is enough to get a deal done.

If Marner goes to free agency, he’ll be the top forward on the market. The next tier of forwards could include Nikolaj Ehlers, Matt Duchene, Brad Marchand, Brock Nelson, Sam Bennett and Brock Boeser.

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on Mikko Rantanen, Mitch Marner, and July 1st.

“The interesting thing about Toronto, and I like their adds, but they went hard after Rantanen, and they weren’t able to get that obviously over the finish line. They wanted to get him signed.

That’s a bit of a tell with respect to where you’re at with Mitch Marner and his future.”

Dennis Bernstein: “Of course.”

Pagnotta: “And everything I was told going into the deadline and months ago, was that the likelihood that he will go to July 1. He’s not closing the door on Toronto. But he’s probably going to see what his options are.

And if you’re going after Rantanen, you probably are well aware of risks that’ll take to try to get him signed.”

