NHL Rumors: Full Rebuild for the San Jose Sharks, and Logan Couture’s Status

The San Jose Sharks are in a full rebuild mode now and Logan Couture may not be ready for the start of next season

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Tort’s Tantrum Fallout & the Golden LTIR episode on the San Jose Sharks, a rebuild, and Logan Couture’s injury may keep him out for the start of next season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “San Jose, the Hertl deal. It’s a sign. They dipped their toe into a rebuild couple years ago and then it went completely sideways. They never saw this coming. They never thought this year was going to play its way out like this.

NHL Rumors: The Advantage of LTIR and the Sunbelt, No-tax States

And now, the Hertl trade tells us there’s no more uncertainty about who they are, and what they’re really are, and where they’re going. The full teardown is on the way in San Jose and it has to happen. Sometimes, it’s like Pittsburgh, sometimes reality just smashes you in the face. That’s what happened to the Sharks this year. And that’s where we are, a full rebuild. They know it’s their time.

It was tough. I don’t know if you saw Logan Couture’s quotes, he’s making it sound like he’s not sure he’s gonna play next year.”

Marek: “Well that’s what I wanted to get to. Then what does this mean for Logan Couture? Listen, we saw Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s tweet on Friday. You know with the head, the sobbing emoji as everyone is leaving around him. But I do wonder about Logan Couture through all of this as well, too.

Trade Deadline Fallout: Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, and the Edmonton Oilers

Friedman: “Well, look, you know, you could tell how rueful he was and how tough it was, but he sure made it sound like he might not be ready to start next year. Number one, you just want him to be able to play.”