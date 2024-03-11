Trade Deadline Fallout: Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks wanted to keep their salary retention slots open

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said teams did contact them about being a third-party broker but he wanted to keep their slots open.

“Yeah, you get, you get feelers on that. I just, the ones that, that came to us just didn’t, I don’t think it made sense given we only have two retain salary spots left for a late round pick. Is just something I didn’t want to potentially limit ourselves, whether it be today or down the road or whatever, I just wanted to keep those spots open.”

The Los Angeles Kings were handcuffed at the deadline

Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period: Sure, a forward who could score would have been a nice trade decision, but it’s not surprising Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake didn’t make a move. The Kings didn’t have any salary cap space.

Trading pending UFA defenseman Matt Roy would have been one option, with the currently injured Viktor Arvidsson a lesser one. The Kings did make a big acquisition in the offseason when they added Pierre-Luc Dubois.

So the Kings were handcuffed with a lack of cap space and are also without their second and third-round picks this year.

The Edmonton Oilers filled areas of need and had chemistry in mind

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers brought in forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, and defenseman Troy Stecher. GM Ken Holland was thinking of team chemistry at the deadline.

“I’m always worried about the chemistry. I think we’re bringing in three people into the locker room that will fit in, be competitive, and understand where they fit.”

The Oilers addressed their need at the third-line center with Henrique, Carrick for the penalty kill, and Stecher with a right-handed shot that can move the puck for the blue line