NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Bruins, Flames, Leafs, Ducks, Penguins and Wild

The New York Islanders could trade their 2024 first-round pick with a condition

Kevin Kurz: There have been some questions about the New York Islanders being able to trade another first-round pick after their trade with the Vancouver Canucks for Bo Horvat. (they sent a top 12 protected 2023 first-round pick to the Canucks, which converts to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick).

From the NHL: “Both conditional picks can be reallocated in future trades as long as substitute assets are included in the event they are no longer available.”

Kevin Kurz: The Islanders could trade their 2024 first-round pick with the condition that if the pick they are to send to the Canucks lands in the top 12 converts to 2024, the 2024 first in the ‘new’ trade would then convert to a 2025 first-round pick.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford denies the speculation that he is considering resigning from the Canucks.

Days before the March 3rd trade deadline is when we should have a better idea with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are thinking.

Believe that Dylan Larkin will sign for somewhere in the eights. Finding top-line centers isn’t easy. Larkin’s no-trade has kicked in so if Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman didn’t think they could extend him, they likely would have tried in the offseason.

The Boston Bruins have some interest in left-handed defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov and right-handed defenseman Luke Schenn.

The Calgary Flames could have interest in Schenn because of Chris Tanev‘s injury. Some in the Canucks organization would like Schenn extended. If the Canucks get a good price, they’d likely move him.

The Toronto Maple Leafs would like to add a forward and defense and unlikely a goaltender unless they are convinced he’d be a better option. They are limited on space and trade assets.

Anaheim Ducks 2019 second-round pick, 39th overall, Jackson LaCombe has indicated he’ll sign after his NCAA season. He would have been a free agent this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins trading for Anaheim Ducks left-handed defenseman Dmitry Kulikov would make sense.

The Minnesota Wild trade for Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk would make sense.