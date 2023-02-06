NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks trade tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Vancouver Canucks heading into the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.

Not Moving – Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Probably not moving, but … – J.T. Miller, Ethan Bear, and Nils Hoglander.

Tough Decisions tier – Thatcher Demko.

If there’s a market tier – Brock Boeser, Tyler Myers, and Conor Garland.

On the Block tier – Luke Schenn

Deadline Depth Trade tier – Collin Delia, Spencer Martin, Kyle Burroughs, and Travis Dermott.

Will the Edmonton Oilers be able to find a taker for Jesse Puljujarvi?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Edmonton Oilers pending RFA Jesse Puljujarvi carries a $3 million salary cap hit. His ideal role could be a third-line checking forward. Oilers GM Ken Holland let all teams know he is available.

Potential destinations for Puljujarvi could be the Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and any team that could fit the contract with an asset (see – Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Trade comparables

To Chicago: Jason Dickinson, 2024 2nd Round Pick

To Vancouver: Riley Stillman

To Florida: Olli Juolevi

To Vancouver: Noah Juulsen, Juho Lammikko

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs take a run at Thatcher Demko or Juuse Saros?

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The Toronto Maple Leafs would be better off this year in keeping Joseph Woll as their third option in net as opposed to sending a third-round pick on some average goaltender. Matt Murray could be back in two-three weeks from his ankle injury.

If they feel that Murray and Ilya Samsonov aren’t ready/up to the challenge, they could take a run at Vancouver Canucks Thatcher Demko or Nashville Predators Juuse Saros. Many believe Saros will become available if/when the Predators fall out of the race. Both carry $5 million cap hits.