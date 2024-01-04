NHL Rumors: It Would Be A Shock If Devils Remove Lindy Ruff as Coach

Lindy Ruff Unlikely To Be Relieved of His Duties

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined the Full Press Hockey Podcast and was asked by Vox Media NHL Analyst Bruce Zeman about the New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff and if he is on the hot seat.

NHLRumors.com Transcription***

Bruce Zeman: “Dave I have a coaching question I want to run by sticking with the Devils for a second and I apologize in advance I can’t remember where I read this yesterday but one of the coaching situations that I was reading about was Lindy Ruff in New Jersey and his job security after the DJ Smith change. At what point in your opinion do you think the Devils consider making a change?

NHL Rumors: Teams interested New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod but they don’t want to move him

Now looking back to the goaltending question, does it get to a point where they say where Lindy Ruff can say like I don’t have the tools to make this playoff run because I think Jimmy and I talked about this this morning on on my radio show up here that the Devils are definitely a disappointment so far. They’ve had injuries, they’ve had some other issues, but at what point do you think maybe they say hey, listen, he’s not the guy to run this team. They’ve had injuries so maybe they’re not at the point yet, especially as we know Jack Hughes loves Lindy Ruff, but how secure do you think his job is?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I would be beyond shocked if we see any type of change behind the bench this season. I would be very very shocked. But you don’t want to use injuries as an excuse. So I’m not gonna say it’s an excuse. I’m gonna say it’s a reason that they’re not at the level in which a lot of people you guys, myself included, a lot of people out there thought they would be but they’re four points back of the Islanders for third in the in the division with a game in hand. Right? You want to split the differences, three points if you want to do that.

NHL Rumors: Noah Hanifin Could Be Best Fit for the New Jersey Devils

Right like at the 30-game mark 30-31 game mark. There’s a lot of hockey to be played and to get a fully healthy group and assuming there are going to be some reinforcements that are going to come in. You still have the potential to make a run here.

And I again I would be very shocked if Lindy Ruff who’s on an extension if they’re realistically seriously considering a change behind the bench. I don’t see it. I think you use the excuse/reason of the injuries as the get out of jail free card for now. But again 30 games into the season you’re a few points back of a playoff spot. You’re one point out actually of a wildcard spot with three games in hand of Tampa, you got two games in hand of Carolina.

Who you are also chasing and Carolina is a mess right now. And like the I think Carolina is in a worse position than the Devils to be perfectly honest with you. Like overall there’s a lot of like standings wise, like record wise it looks nice.

NHL Rumors: Devils Want To Add D, Dougie Hamilton Complicates Things

But I think I think New Jersey is in a better position because they are healing up and they are going to get Jack’s gonna get more games under his belt and he’s just going to continue to ride and the guys will continue to get hot and they’ll go on their streaks and whatnot and eventually Fitzgerald is going to make a move or two to add those extra pieces to help the team.

I think that’s the focus more so than anything from off the ice. With respect to this team right now.”