NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom on the Trade Rumors Surrounding Teammates and Himself

Sportsnet: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom on the trade rumors surrounding his teammates and himself after another tough loss.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “Jacob, we hear so much about blocking out the noise. Is that becoming more difficult for this group?”

Markstrom: “I don’t think so. What noise are you talking about?”

Reporter: “The trade speculation, the deadline coming up all that.”

Markstrom: “I mean, everyone here is professional paid for to play hockey and that’s what you can, all you can do. You got to keep doing it. We’ve been doing it all year and it’s been, you guys been talking about it all year. We just got to play.”

Reporter: “How do you personally try and block that then because your name has been out there? How are you…?”

Markstrom: “Right now? I’m not thinking about it. I just got pulled in early in the second period. So it’s bad timing for that question.”

Reporter: “How do you reset Jacob? Is this another, can you park this game or are you able to look at that objectively, tough day and then kind of reset. How do you go about?”

Markstrom: “Yeah, I mean, obviously me and gonna go through it and, you know, the feelings there and it’s, you know, we were on the road and we had a, we had a hell of a road trip. And you know, coming home and you know, first game back San Jose, Alaska was was a tough one and then you know, we did everything right, the first 15 minutes of the game tonight and you know, everyone’s, if you ask everyone out there feeling after 15 minutes, it’s, it’s really good. And, you know, we gotten where we wanted, and then just, you know, slippery slope.”