NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin and Jacob Markstrom, Edmonton Oilers Philip Broberg, and the Columbus Blue Jackets and their now vacant GM position.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Here we are the Saturday headlines. Run us through Alberta and then into Ohio.

Friedman: “So every week I say I’m not going to talk about the Flames Ron. I’m not gonna, it’s too much. I think it’s too much for the organization and the players to be perfectly honest, but it’s very difficult to avoid it because I think a lot of teams are waiting on Calgary even though they’ve made two trades already for the other two to three they could possibly make.

NHL Rumors: A Mock Trade Between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames

Now, the team isn’t commenting, the agent isn’t commenting, but it’s pretty clear from just everything we’ve learned today that Noah Hanifin is going into the market. And I think there are Canadians teams interested in him. But I think long term the US teams are more confident that they’re going to be the ones who are able to sign him. But it’s very clear to me without any confirmation from team or agent that Noah Hanifin is going to market and the action is picked up around them.

When it comes to Jacob Markstrom when we talked about last week, I just think it’s tough to watch him today. He’s played great. Nobody’s blaming him, of course. I just think it’s a situation where he said, ‘look, when you have an offer, bring it to me and I’ll make my decision”

In Edmonton as we mentioned, the Oilers, like I think Ken Holland is looking at his team and he’s gonna do something. But I do think one team he’s, one thing he’s let teams know is that, for those who have asked about Philip Broberg, was hurt right now, but it’s played very well in the American Hockey League, he’s not going anywhere for a rental. and I do believe teams have asked and I believe the Oilers have made that clear.

NHL Rumors: Should the Edmonton Oilers Take A Swing at Jake Guentzel?

And one of the other big storylines this week was in Columbus, where Jarmo Kekalainen was let go after 11 years as general manager. I think they have a huge list. They’re going to work their way through. I don’t think this is going to be a short process.

But one of the things the Blue Jackets have kind of made clear is that they are looking for an experienced candidate. But it doesn’t mean that someone has to have been a former General Manager, but someone who has been around NHL circles for a while. I do think that that is something that they do consider to be very important.