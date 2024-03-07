NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel, Brandon Duhaime, Edmonton Oilers, Phil Kessel, and Marat Khusnutdinov

The New York Rangers are targeting Jake Guentzel, and could have Tyler Toffoli as an option

Phil Kocher: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown: “#NYR are deep, deep-deep in on Jake Guentzel … certainly one of the targets on their list. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were one of the teams that kept tabs on Tyler Toffoli as well, even though it’s an unholy NJD-to-NYR trade.”

Wild Brandon Duhaime on the move

Michael Russo: Believe that the Minnesota Wild have told Brandon Duhaime that he’ll be traded.

Elliotte Friedman: Believe that Duhaime is going to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Edmonton Oilers defenseman search continues

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers have Matt Dumba and Alexandre Carrier on list of available D that they have interest in. They aren’t big by GM Ken Holland‘s defenseman standards but…

Michael Gallagher: The Oilers have been linked to Carrier several times over the past few weeks.

The Canucks need to sign Phil Kessel by 3:00 PM tomorrow

Chris Johnston: It still sounds like the Vancouver Canucks will sign free agent forward Phil Kessel real soon.

Kessel needs to be signed by Friday at 3:00 pm ET to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Marat Khusnutdinov could join the Wild this weekend

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild prospect Marat Khusnutdinov has had his U.S. work issue resolved and he should be arriving in Minnesota Friday night. He could join the team on Saturday.

Will there be any goaltender trade action?

Kevin Weekes: “Up until now, the goalie trade market has been icy, are all the playoff bound clubs confident in their goaltending ? So far teams have prioritized D and Forwards, curious to see what happens between now and deadline tomorrow.”