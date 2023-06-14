NHL Rumors: Jeremy Swayman, and the top 30 NHL trade candidates

Bruins and Jeremy Swayman talks are ongoing

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Jeremy Swayman said on 92.9 FM that contract talks with the Boston Bruins are ongoing.

There has been some progress and Swayman isn’t worried.

“I think the team’s going to be really special in years to come and obviously, I want to do everything I can to be a Bruin. I absolutely love wearing that Spoked-B,” Swayman said.

If they do get Swayman locked up, will they be able to afford both him and Linus Ullmark? Some expect Swayman could get around $4 million. He’s arbitration eligible.

Swayman would have good trade value if they listened but it sounds like things are quiet on that front.

The Athletic: Ranking the top 30 players who could be traded this offseason.

1 Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets – C – RFA

2. Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets – G – One-year $6.167 million

3. Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets – C – One-year $6.125 million

4. Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators – RW – RFA

5. Carter Hart – Philadelphia Flyers – G – One-year $3.979 million

6. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers – RW – Two years $5.5 million

7. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – G – Four years $6.4 million

8. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – D – Four years $11.5 million

9. Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – D – One-year $4.025 million

10. William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs – RW – One-year $6.962 million

11. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets – RW – One-year $8.25 million

12. Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers – One-year $3.1 million

13. Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes – C/W – Three years $5.85 million

14. Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers – C – Three years $7.143 million

15. Calen Addison – Minnesota Wild – D – RFA

16. Anthony Duclair – Florida Panthers – RW – One-year $3 million

17. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks – RW – Three years $4.95 millino

18. Mikael Backlund – Calgary Flames – C – One-year $5.35 million

19. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – LW – One-year $5.7 million

20. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – RW – Two years $6.65 million

21. Scott Laughton – Philadelphia Flyers – LW – Three years $3 million

22. Ryan Graves – New Jersey Devils – D – UFA

23. Mike Hoffman – Montreal Canadiens – LW – Two years $4.5 million

24. Brandon Duhaime – Minnesota Wild – LW – RFA

25. Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues – D – Seven years $6.5 million

26. Samuel Girard – Colorado Avalanche – D – Four years $5 million

27. Matt Grzelcyk – Boston Bruins – D – One-year $3.688 million

28. Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning – RFA

29. Sean Durzi – Los Angeles Kings – D – One-year $1.7 million

30. Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks – One-year $5.825 million