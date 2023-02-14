NHL Rumors: John Gibson, Vancouver Canucks, and a Trade Bait Board

Does John Gibson still want out?

Dan Kingerski: Last season Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson requested a trade. Can’t this season increasing his enjoyment in Anaheim?

Reclamation projects the Canucks should look at

Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said last month that he would prefer to add young players/prospects over draft picks.

10 reclamation projects the Canucks should look at: Jack Drury (Hurricanes), Zac Jones (Rangers), Dante Fabbro (Predators). Connor McMichael (Capitals), Hendrix Lapierre (Capitals), Rasmus Kupari (Kings), Alex Turcotte (Kings), Kaeden Korczak (Golden Knights), Jesse Puljujarvi (Oilers), Jordan Greenway (Wild).

Trade bait board

TSN: Top 30 trade bait board.

1 Timo Meier – Sharks – LW – $6 million cap hit.

2. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – D – $4.6 million cap hit.

3. Ryan O’Reilly – Blues – C – $7.5 million cap hit.

4. Vladislav Gavrikov – Blue Jackets – LD – $2.8 million cap hit.

5. Ivan Barbashev – Blues – RW – $2.25 milliion cap hit

6. Tyler Bertuzzi – Red Wings – LW/RW – $4.75 million cap hit.

7. Patrick Kane – Blackhawks – RW – $10.5 million cap hit.

8. Jonathan Toews – Blackhawks – C – $10.5 million cap hit.

9. Jake McCabe – Blackhawks – LD/RD – $4 million cap hit.

10. Joel Edmundson – Canadiens – LD – $3.5 million cap hit.

11. Sam Lafferty – Blackhkawks – C – $1.15 million cap hit.

12. Jesse Puljujarvi – Oilers – RW – $3 million cap hit.

13. Nick Bjugstad – Coyotes – C – $900,000 cap hit.

14. Gustav Nyquist – Blue Jackets – LW/RW – $5.5 million cap hit.

15. James van Riemsdyk – Flyers – $7 million cap hit.

16. Luke Schenn – Canucks – RD – $850,000 cap hit.

17. John Klingberg – Stars – RD – $7 million cap hit.

18. Brock Boeser – Canucks – RW – $6.65 million cap hit.

19. Sean Monahan – Canadiens – C – $6.38 million cap hit.

20. Karel Vejmelka – Coyotes – G – $2.73 million cap hit.

21. Shayne Gostisbehere – Coyotes – LD/RD – $4.5 million cap hit.

22. Jordan Greenway – Wild – LW – $3 million cap hit.

23. Carson Soucy – Kraken – LD – $2.75 million cap hit.

24. Max Domi – Blackhawks – C/LW – $3 million cap hit.

25. Erik Karlsson – Sharks – RD – $11.5 million cap hit.

26. Warren Foegele – Oilers – LW – $2.75 million cap hit.

27. Nick Seeler – Flyers – LD – $775,000 cap hit.

28. Noel Acciari – Blues – C/RW – $1.25 milloin cap hit.

29. Andrew Peeke – Blue Jackdets – RD – $2.75 million cap hit.

30. Matt Dumba – Wild – RD – $6 million cap hit.

