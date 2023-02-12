NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, and the Calgary Flames

Could Jesse Puljujarvi hit the waiver wire on Tuesday?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Okay, so sticking with the Oilers. I think we’re all watching the waiver wire. around 2:00 Eastern to see if any high profile Oilers names appear, they did not. But it very much sounds like Kailer Yamamoto makes his return to Edmonton on Wednesday.

So, we’re all watching the waiver wire Tuesday at 2:00 Eastern. Warren Foegele has played really well. I think the name we’re all looking for here is Jesse Puljujarvi. Unless he’s traded by them, I think we’re wonder Elliotte, is this the next chapter in the Jesse Puljujarvi saga in Edmonton? Watch the waiver wire come Tuesday cause Yamamoto’s coming Wednesday.

NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson

The Flames and Bruins are interested in Luke Schenn, and will Brock Boeser have to wait for Timo Meier?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks, Luke Schenn and Brock Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Alright, let’s go to Vancouver now, and Luke Schenn is a name we’ve heard a lot. I do think that’s picked up over the past couple of days. He was held out of a game the other night. I think some teams wanted to see, make sure he wasn’t put in a situation where he could get hurt.

I think the way he plays, teams want, they want to move this to the forefront. I think Calgary and Boston are among the teams that have looked at it. We’ll see where this goes.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks should trade Luke Schenn

Brock Boeser. I think the big question here is, does he have to wait until Timo Meier is dealt or is a team say we’re out on Meier and we look at Boeser instead? I think that is kind of the holding pattern with him Jeff.