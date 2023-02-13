Getting Ducky With Caufield And Zegras

Colton Davies of the Daily Faceoff: The Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens anticipate paying their franchise forwards – Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield. How much remains to be seen? However, the expectation is the Dylan Cozens deal gets Zegras and Caufield more dollars.

Zegras and Caufield figure to see at least $7.25+ million AAV and potentially up to eight years. Buying up those free-agent years becomes important when trying to sign other players. These forwards are cornerstone players for franchises looking to continue rebuilding.

That being said, the term and AAV on both players expect to be very telling. Anything fewer than eight years would surprise quite a number of pundits, fans, and more. Now, those AAV’s could even be north of $8 million too, honestly.

What Some More Contracts May Look Like?

Emily Kaplan of ESPN Hockey: So, what some more new contracts may look like is fascinating. How much money does David Pastrnak make? Do Dylan Larkin and Steve Yzerman meet somewhere in the middle eventually? The one thing Larkin possesses is leverage. He controls his destination.

Now, what happens next? Ideally, Steve Yzerman wants something done before the March 3rd trade deadline. That makes much sense. On the other hand, these negotiations keep moving slower and slower. Do not be shocked to see the Detroit center go into the summer without a resolution.

If there was a signing of an extension before the season ends, that would be David Pastrnak. Pastrnak, his agent, and the Boston Bruins keep getting closer and closer to a new deal.

So, the winger figures once budgeting gets hammered out, a deal likely gets announced. Watch how Boston approaches the deadline. Talk is talk. How do they acquire their depth? Because of Pastrnak’s eventual new deal (believed to be substantial – $10+ million AAV possible), count on Boston playing it close to the vest.