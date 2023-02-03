NHL Rumors: Josh Anderson, Timo Meier, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Will anyone be able to pry Josh Anderson out of Montreal?

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson isn’t in play but teams are always calling about the power forward according to Darren Dreger. Would the Canadiens trade him?

“The only way he gets on the trade block is if a team persuades Kent Hughes and makes an offer that they simply can’t refuse. We know historically that Brad Treliving has expressed interest in Anderson. Montreal prefers to keep him because he’s got a good long-term contract but this far out from the March 3 trade deadline, anything is possible.”

Timo Meier looking for at least $9 million

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Pierre LeBrun reported last week that San Jose Sharks pending RFA forward Timo Meier is looking for a contract that starts with a nine. PuckPedia shows only 22 players that are currently making $9 million or more. Matthew Tkachuk‘s $9.5 million extension is the most recent addition to that group and he’s younger and better.

It’s still possible that Meier and the Sharks work out an extension. If they were to re-sign him at a $9 million cap hit, they’d have around $7 million to sign four forwards and a goalie for next year. So they do have the room but not a lot of room.

The Golden Knights will be looking for forwards

TSN: It was a big blow to the Vegas Golden Knights with losing Mark Stone indefinitely but they don’t know if he’s done for the regular season or the playoffs too according to Darren Dreger. They have to consider all options.

“General manager Kelly McCrimmon and management are talking with their professional scouts and what we know in their history is that if they have a need or a hole they do everything within their power to fill the need and plug the hole. That is ultimately what’s going to happen here. We know that they’re looking for a forward so maybe this ups the ante in terms of the level of forward the Golden Knights are interested in.”