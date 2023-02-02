NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Trade Targets for the Boston Bruins

The Golden Knights may inherit some considerable cap space due to Stone’s injury

Chris Johnston: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone has surgery on his back on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.

It’s possible that he out for the rest of the season and could be placed on the LTIR. Putting him on LTIR for the season would create considerable cap space for the Golden Knights.

Despite an injury, Gustav Nyquist could still be traded

Chris Johnston: Have been told that there is a good chance that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist can recover from his shoulder injury before the end of the regular season. It’s possible that he’s back for the final two weeks of the regular season. This will keep him as a potential trade target for some teams at the trade deadline.

Potential trade targets for the Boston Bruins

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said last week that there are plenty of trade talks and conversations going on.

Everyone knows the Vancouver Canucks. The Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues could become sellers. The Bruins may not be looking to give up a lot of assets for a rental player.

Potential trade targets for the Bruins after Bo Horvat was traded.

Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – 27-year-old center, pending UFA with a $3 million cap hit.

Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues – 27-year-old center, pending UFA with a $2.25 million cap hit.

Jack Roslovic – Columbus Blue Jackets – 26-year-old center with a $4 million cap hit through next season.

Nick Bjugstad – Arizona Coyotes – 30-year-old center, pending UFA with a $900,000 cap hit.

Oskar Sundqvist – Detroit Red Wings – 28-year-old center and is a UFA.

Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – 31-year-old center, pending UFA with a $7.5 million cap hit.

Kevin Labanc – San Jose Sharks – 27-year-old right winger with a $4.725 million cap hit through next year.

Colin White – Florida Panthers – 26-year-old center who will be an RFA after the season.