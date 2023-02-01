NHL Rumors: Sean Monahan and Joel Edmundson Trade Value

NHL Rumors continue to swirl around the Montreal Canadiens as trade interest in certain players starts to intensify.

Sean Monahan‘s trade value has increased thanks to the Horvat trade

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Dumont in his latest Q&A was asked about how the Horvat trade affects the trade value for Canadiens forward Sean Monahan. Dumont wrote that with what the Islanders gave up for Horvat, no doubt it is a positive shift.

With very few centers will be available at the NHL trade deadline, and with Horvat out of the picture, you could argue Monahan is the best of the rest.

Max Domi and Jonathan Toews are both available, but neither is having the best of seasons. With such a high demand for centers and very few available at the trade deadline to go along with the fact Monahan having a good season, the Canadiens should get a decent return for Monahan.

Considering the Islanders sending a first-round pick to the Canucks, it might encourage more teams to do part with them, especially for a player like Monahan.

Joel Edmundson‘s return could be as high as a first-round pick

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Staying with Dumont and his mailbag, he received a question about Edmundson’s trade value when healthy.

Dumont wrote that if the Canadiens are willing to retain some of his salary, there will be many suitors for Edmundson. The Canadiens could get their hands on another first-round pick.

As NHL Insider Chris Johnston on TSN’s Insider Trading, recently stated, a first-round pick will probably be in play.

“The best assets at this deadline are mostly going to be asking for at least a 1st-round pick in return,” said Johnston regarding the high ask from selling clubs. “That goes for the high-profile forwards, but also a couple of defencemen. I think that, if the Montreal Canadiens are to move Joel Edmundson at this deadline, you’re looking at a 1st-round pick-plus. Same in Columbus with Vladislav Gavrikov.”