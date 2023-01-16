NHL Rumors: K’Andre Miller, and Potential Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

A three-year bridge deal for K’Andre Miller makes sense

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers 22-year-old defenseman K’Andre Miller is a pending RFA isn’t worried about his status despite knowing how important his season is for him.

“Everyone knows what this year means for me and my career and my family – everyone I’ve been through this journey with,” he said following Wednesday’s practice at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown. “It’s something you’ve been working for your whole life, and for it to be so close, it’s just that last push before (restricted free agency). That’s been in the back of my mind – way back of my mind – but I don’t think it’s been anything that I’ve been caught up on

His floor will be a three-year bridge deal at $3 million per that they gave Ryan Lindgren. With the ceiling being Rasmus Sandin‘s deal with the Buffalo Sabres at $6 million per. A bridge in the $4 to $5 million range seems reasonable.

The Rangers will be buyers with two areas they could target

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The New York Rangers will buyers at the trade deadline. They could look to play it safe given that they made some bigger swings last year, but they do have the assets and salary cap space to take some big swings.

They need a dynamic top-six winger, someone to push Alexis Lafreniere or Kaapo Kakko down the lineup.

Finding a steady defensive partner for Braden Schneider could be another priority for the Rangers.

Trade Targets

They’ve been linked to Patrick Kane since the 2022 NHL draft. If 50 percent of his salary is retained, they could fit him in without getting a third team involved.

Would cost less to acquire Brock Boeser and he does have a couple of years left on his contract. Some think it would only cost a second-round pick to acquire. Could always flip him in the offseason if it doesn’t work.

James van Riemsdyk could fit in nicely beside Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin.

Vladislav Gavrikov is the type of player coach Gerard Gallant would want, but they wouldn’t be alone.

Trade Chips

They currently have about $7 million in projected salary cap space.

The Dallas Stars 2023 first-round pick.

Prospects Zac Jones, Brennan Othmann and Bryce McConnell-Barker.