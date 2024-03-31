NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson and the Canadiens, and Scott Morrow and the Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens fans keeping an eye on prospect Lane Hutson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson and if/when he could turn pro.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “You’re also following big names in the NCAA, the chase for the frozen four.”

Friedman: “Yeah. So this, this time of year there’s a lot of players, like the CHL, these are all best of sevens, but in the NCAA, a lot of these are one game and knockout. And NHL fans wonder what is this going to mean for a player on my favorite team.

And earlier tonight, Minnesota was leading Boston University 2-0 and Canadiens fans were starting to wonder, does this mean we could have a Lane Hutson sighting? And this is the go-ahead goal scored by Hutson himself 4-3 they’re up late in the third period (they won 6-3). Macklin Celebrini has assists.

Now the Frozen Four isn’t until the 11th and 13th of April, so it would be late in the NHL season if he does decide to want to come out. But the Canadiens fans are watching this tonight.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Carolina Hurricanes prospect Scott Morrow on the speculation that he might not want to sign with the Hurricanes.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

There is another player a lot of NHL teams were keeping an eye on, a defenseman by the name is Scott Morrow. Morrow was the 40th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He has one more year of eligibility but there were a number of teams wondering if Carolina was going to be able to sign him and maybe might have to trade him because they couldn’t sign them for next year.

However, it appears as if those concerns have dissipated and it looks like he is going to sign in Carolina barring any major changes, much to the disappointment of some other teams that we’re interested.