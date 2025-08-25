NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens Know What the Number Is

Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens Know What It Will Take To Get A Deal Done

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal last Monday and was asked about the Montreal Canadiens and why Lane Hutson’s extension isn’t done yet. Pagnotta mentioned there is time to get a deal as both sides know what the ballpark number is going to be.

Host: Why hasn’t Lane Hutson signed his second contract with the Canadiens yet?

Dave Pagnotta: No rush, no no, no panic on either side. Why hasn’t Connor McDavid signed his new deal with Edmonton, for example, right? Like, there’s time, I don’t think either side is worried. I don’t think it’s a matter of uh oh, this is going to be a problem in X amount of months or whatever it is. We’re in August. He’s controllable. He’s locked in. Technically, they don’t really have to worry about this until next summer, but obviously you want to try to get things done sooner rather than later. But I don’t think it’s a concern on either side. And at least from the sense that I’ve been getting, there doesn’t seem to be any worry that it’s going to be a problem once they do get to the table and actually sit down and properly negotiate.

Host: If you don’t get it done soon, though, doesn’t the price tag just keep going up? A, Lane Hutson could very well build on what he did in his rookie season, where he won Rookie of the Year, and b, the financials of the league seem to be trending in a better place. So like, if you wait to sign the deal, and if I’m the agent for Lane Hutson, I’m saying, let’s cool things here and just wait it out, because we’re going to get more money if we’re patient.

Pagnotta: I think there’s an understanding of what the ballpark is going to be, is it on the lower end, the mid-range, or the higher end?I mean, that’s if you do wait, and you do wait for the season to get going, and he does continue the pace of which he had in his rookie year, then, yeah, you’re going to be looking at the higher end of that.

But I think the Habs understand, and their staff and everybody there understands what it could look like on the high end and what it could look like if he has a decent season on the low end. And if that is the case, would his side push for a shorter-term deal, as opposed to going the long-term route?

Noah Dobson, obviously, they get him from the Islanders. They lock him into his long-term deal. Add a number that will probably, if he’s doing what he’s supposed to do, look favorable in a few years. And, yeah, you’re right. I mean, look, the agent and the team, they both understand where the cap is going. We’re going up another minimum $8.5 million next summer.

And I say minimum because, yeah, they set out those numbers. The only firm number was the one that was implemented this season. At the seven and a half. There’s a chance the cap can go up more than the eight and a half that is anticipated and projected for the following season, and then it’s nine and a half after that. And again, that’s also a projection.

NHL Rumors: Noah Dobson Isn’t Really a Contract Comparable for Lane Hutson

So with the way the league is going, there’s a chance that it could climb a little bit higher than that. And obviously the player side knows it, the teams know it, and they’re prepping for it. But again, with respect to Lane Hutson, I haven’t gotten any indication that there’s going to be concern or the potential for concern, and that usually means both sides have an understanding of where the range is, and it’s just a matter, and the range also includes the term.

So I think both sides have a good idea of what the options are from that perspective. And I think that’s part of the reason why neither side is worried or anticipates being worried at any point.

As has been documented during this process, Lane Hutson will get what he is worth. Whether that is $10 million a season, the same as Noah Dobson at $9.5 million a season, the starting point is Brock Faber’s contract at $8.5 million a season in Minnesota. There is no denying that the Montreal Canadiens have a dynamic and game-changing player on their back end. In due time, he will get the money he is worth.

