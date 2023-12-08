NHL Rumors: Leafs GM Continues To Work on William Nylander Deal

Toronto Maple Leafs Continue To Want To Sign William Nylander Long-Term

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving was on TSN Radio in Toronto and was asked about how William Nylander has handled the noise as the two parties continue to work on getting a deal done.

Host: “This obviously is an offseason one, a free agent one, where you’re dealing with an in-season contract scenario here with William Nylander where you and the Leafs have been really public about how you feel about Willie what you’d like to happen really has been very public in terms of reciprocating that and him wanting to stick around.

I’m curious how you feel, you know, Nylander’s handling this because the noise obviously is crazy. I mean, this is your first experience negotiating a big deal in season here as the GM of the Maple Leafs. How do you think Willie’s handled the noise and how are things going on that front?”

Brad Treliving: “Well I think Willie has really handled it tremendously. I mean, that goes to show you, I think he’s got the ability just to sort of block things out and just focus at the task at hand at the start of the season, so I don’t think it’s affected him. Just managing from our perspective, just managing all the things around it, right.

Like, as you said, there’s there’s a difference between an offseason negotiation or a UFA signing when it’s necessarily not your player, the players hitting the marketplace, to a player that’s yours and you’re dealing it in season and just juggling the immediate the immediate attention has got to be directed towards the ice in the games and the performance and the team performance. And try to separate that from businesses and us as the management, the coaches and the players that their job to do on a daily basis and us managers try to work as quiet as we can off the ice to try to get business done.

So I think I think Willie’s handled it tremendously. We continue to, I guess that’s probably a quick segue as an update there. I’m not going to get into a whole lot other than say we continue to work at it. And I remain consistent with what I’ve said during this process. We’d like to get him signed and it’s got to work for everybody involved. We continue to hammer away at it and our our hope is that we’ll get to the conclusion.”