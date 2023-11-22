NHL Rumors: Could William Nylander Get David Pastrnak’s Contract?

Could William Nylander Get Close To What David Pastrnak is Making in Terms of AAV?

William Nylander continues to make waves in the NHL. Especially after his five-point performance of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Global Series in Sweden. His contract continues to be a topic of discussion and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button was on a segment of the Talking Point where he answered the question how high has the Nylander price tag risen?

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Craig Button: “William Nylander has been nothing short of magnificent this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that should come as no surprise we have seen a continuous elevation in William Nylander’s game.

So of course, when your contract is expiring, unrestricted free agency is looming. What should the price tag look like? You don’t over the course of time, oh $10 million was too much. A lot of conversation was surrounding, oh a nice little fit Timo Meier. Timo Meier, I mean if they could get him at that contract, it would be William Nylander not valuing himself.

He has always valued himself. He has always bet on himself. It’s no different now. So when you start to look at what the price should be for William Nylander, how about starting with David Pastrnak’s $11.25 million annual average value? And whoa David Pastrnak. Yeah. David Pastrnak. Prices never go down.

I thought at one point in time, $10 million would be a reasonable number. And you’d sit down if you’re Brad Treliving yes or no. You’re not gonna find players like William Nylander And there will be a market for William Nylander.

So what I would say is $11.25 million for William Nylander, anything less than that, you have to think that maybe it’s a little bit of a discount for it. Because I could make the case for William Nylander being worth every penny of 11.25.”