NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Blue line options for the Los Angeles Kings

Austin Stanovich of LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings are reportedly interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The asking pricing likely remains at two first-round picks and a prospect.

The Kings are unlikely going to want to move either Arthur Kaliyev or Gabriel Vilardi. Would the Coyotes be okay with Rasmus Kupari, Samuel Fagemo or Alex Turcotte? What about the two picks and one of Jordan Spence or Sean Durzi.

Montreal Hockey Now reported that the Kings talked to the Canadiens about Joel Edmundson. The cost may be too high for the Kings.

Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov is another option and should cost less than both Chychrun and Edmundson.

Vegas Hockey Now: Ranking who the Vegas Golden Knights could target leading up to the trade deadline. Roughly organized into best fits.

Golden Knights could have some space to work with but not as many trade assets as they use to have

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: VHN has mentioned that Golden Knights could target Timo Meier, Noel Acciari, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jesse Puljujarvi.

The Golden Knights will have around $10.6 million in cap space if Mark Stone and his $9.5 million are LTIR’d for the season. They could fit Patrick Kane’s full $10.5 million cap hit if Stone were out for the regular season. Coach Bruce Cassidy did say there is an “opportunity” that Stone returns.

It doesn’t make sense for the Golden Knights to trade any of their UFAs – Phil Kessel, Brett Howden, and Adin Hill.

Some think that defenseman Alec Martinez and his $5.2 million could be moved, but they’ll want to keep the veteran.

Prospects Zach Dean, Brendan Brisson, and Lukas Cormier could be trade assets. They don’t have their second or fourth-round picks this year but have an extra third.