NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk

The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.

We all know Bertuzzi. He’s skilled. He’s a nasty bit of business. He also hasn’t played in the playoffs, going back to when he played in the American Hockey League in 2017.

Now there’s a few teams that have been attached to this name. The Dallas Stars, we all the relationship between Jim Nill and Steve Yzerman. We suspect that Dallas is looking for someone to play full-time with Tyler Seguin. Don’t be surprised if they step up their efforts to try and bring Tyler Bertuzzi in.

I believe Detroit is asking for something substantial.

Edmonton has had some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi, Elliotte, and I believe the Tampa Bay Lightning as well.

James van Riemsdyk could add some secondary scoring for someone

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Just one final note, James van Riemsdyk of the Philadephia Flyers. On an expiring deal. Teams looking for goal scoring could be looking at him. Most notably the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild and it sounds more and more maybe like the Vegas Golden Knights as well.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: 33-year-old left winger James van Riemsdyk is a pending UFA with a $7 million cap hit. He’s a middle-six winger that can score in front of the net.

Potential fits – New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken and the Washington Capitals.

Comparable Trade returns

To Pittsburgh: Jeff Carter

To Los Angeles: 2022 3rd Round Pick, 2023 3rd Round Pick, 50% retained.

To Pittsburgh: Patrick Marleau

To San Jose: 2021 3rd Round Pick.

To San Jose: Gustav Nyquist

To Detroit: 2019 2nd Round Pick, 2020 3rd Round Pick , 30% retained