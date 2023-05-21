NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Coyotes, Salt Lake, and the Islanders

Leafs assistant talking to three teams

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Rangers have permission from the Toronto Maple Leafs to talk to assistant coach Spencer Carbery. The Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals are also believed to be talking to Carbery.

The Maple Leafs and Penguins can talk to Brad Treliving

Eric Francis: The Calgary Flames have granted the Toronto Maple Leafs permission to talk to Brad Treliving about their GM position but it comes with the understanding that can’t take part in any draft or amateur scouting discussions.

The same goes for Treliving and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins draft 14th and the Flames 16th.

His contract expires on June 30th.

Gary Bettman to meet with Joel Quenneville

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that Commissioner Gary Bettman will meet with and review the status of Joel Quenneville after the season.

Salt Lake a relocation option?

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun on TSN 1050 radio on if the Arizona Coyotes relocate: “Salt Lake City seems to be emerging early on as a frontrunner. People have mentioned Houston and Atlanta but I think the league would rather keep those two places for future expansion”

The New York Islanders may need to move some money to re-sign some free agents

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: It seems like Lou Lamoriello and his coaching staff will be back next season. The New York Islanders aren’t going to blow it up this offseason, so they have to make some moves to improve. They’ve got about $6.1 million in projected cap space with 19 players under contract.

Pending free agents include Pierre Engvall (UFA), Zach Parise (UFA), Scott Mayfield (UFA), Semyon Varlamov (UFA), Samuel Bolduc (RFA) and Oliver Wahlstrom (RFA). Their UFAs may not be back.

If Lamoriello wants to bring Engvall back, he may need to move Josh Bailey‘s $5 million cap hit. Bailey likely won’t be back next year. His $3.5 million salary makes him more tradeable but a buyout is possible if he can’t be moved.

Varlamov has said he wants to return. Sources say that there would be multiple teams interested if he goes to free agency. He could be valued at $3 million a year for three years. The Islanders may not want to go three years for the 35-year-old. Would two years and $6 million work?