NHL Rumors: Matthew Beniers, Duncan Keith and the Edmonton Oilers

Beniers thinking back to school

NHL.com: 2021 draft prospect Matthew Beniers is thinking about heading back to the University of Michigan next season and not immediately going pro. He could be selected by the Seattle Kraken if Owen Power goes No. 1 to the Buffalo Sabres.

“I’m definitely leaning towards coming back,” Beniers said. “We’re going to have a really good group, a lot of good players, and we’re going to get a real run at a national title. I definitely want to win a Big Ten championship and kind of do that whole college thing after getting closed down last year because of COVID.”

Keith to the Oilers talk continues

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer in a conversation with Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Edmonton Oilers would be interested in defenseman Ryan Murray. He added that Murray isn’t as good as Duncan Keith is.

Friedman said that Keith is looking to be closer to Penticton, B.C., so that would bring in Seattle, Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary. Friedman doesn’t think the Canucks and Flames are involved in trade talks with the Blackhawks.

Stauffer said Keith is targeting the Oilers but the Blackhawks may not want to retain salary or take back a bad contract.

“My understanding is the Hawks don’t want to take any money back. They are looking for a prospect or a pick, something to degree. The reason they don’t want to take any money back is they want to use the savings and get into the Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton conversation.”

The Blackhawks main priority is to add either Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton.

If the Oilers trade for Keith, they want to keep as much salary cap flexibility as they can.

If the Blackhawks can get Caleb Jones from Edmonton, that may make the Blackhawks a little more attractive for brother Seth.

The Oilers are not big fans of taking on the full $5.5 million. Maybe the Blackhawks could take back a contract that they could buy out. Stauffer said they wouldn’t want James Neal‘s contract to buy out, but maybe Kyle Turris.