NHL Trade: Tyler Bertuzzi On The Move To Boston
A busy week in the NHL continued heading into the trade deadline as the Boston Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins are sending a 2024 first-round pick (top 10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Red Wings.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney continues to add depth to his team. First, he adds Dmitry Orlov and Garnett Hathaway last Thursday, and now adds Bertuzzi the day before the deadline. This has been his trade strategy from the start. As NHLRumors.com has written, the Bruins were not looking to make a splash this year at the deadline.

But that did not mean the Bruins were done making moves as President Cam Neely suggested two days ago on NESN

The Bruins are dealing with injuries to key players Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall. Especially Hall, who will have a second opinion, that will allow the Bruins to make this move work for salary cap purposes.

The Bruins are up against the salary cap. Bertuzzi is in the final year of a two-year deal that pays him $4.75 million a season.

As part of the deal, Detroit will retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi’s salary. However, the Bruins still have to make a move to get salary cap compliant by 5 pm tonight. They can do this by using LTIR or making another trade.

In getting Bertuzzi, they are getting a top-six forward that will fit into their middle-six group. Though he is in a scoring rut, he can still drive the play.

This season in 29 games with the Red Wings, the forward has 14 points (four goals and 10 assists). In his career, Bertuzzi has recorded 202 points (88 goals and 114 assists) in 305 career games. The biggest issue for him is staying healthy.

Detroit continues to revamp their team on the fly after losing back-to-back games to the Ottawa Senators. First, they traded Filip Hroneck to the Vancouver Canucks. Then they signed Dylan Larkin to an eight-year contract extension. Now Tyler Bertuzzi is on the move.

As previously mentioned Bertuzzi is a UFA this season and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes contract talks never really went anywhere. He had been a target of teams heading into the deadline.

However, Detroit appeared to have taken him off the table before their losses to the Senators.

 