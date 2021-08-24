NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres

Wild and Kaprizov still talking … Wild prospect will return to North America

Michael Russo: It doesn’t sound like a Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov contract is imminent. The sides have been talking a lot lately which is good.

CSKA Moscow has stated that Kaprizov won’t be playing for them this season.

Michael Russo: After spending last season in the KHL and VHL, Wild prospect Alex Khovanov is expected to return to North America this season. He is waiting for passport and visa requirements to be completed.

The Eichel – Sabres saga continues

John Vogl of The Athletic: (mailbag) It doesn’t sound like there have been many trade negotiations during the Jack Eichel – Buffalo Sabres trade saga.

The Sabres have set the price that they want for Eichel and teams have the option to either step up and meet that price or they don’t. Obviously to date nobody has.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams know that they can’t have Eichel on the roster this season. He’ll need to lower his asking price a little.

After the NHL draft and free agency, the number of trade partners dwindled as their cap space was spent on other players. Before the draft, the Sabres knew exactly where teams would be drafting (Ducks at No. 3, Wild at No. 21 and 25, and the Kings at No. 8). Now, any future pick would be unknown to the Sabres until after the season and draft lottery.

Eichel’s agents just want to get Eichel out of Buffalo and they don’t care what type of return the Sabres and what his perceived trade value is. They want him out and to have the artificial disk replacement surgery.

The Sabres have some salary cap space to work and should be looking to take on a contract with a sweetener attached.

Forward Kyle Okposo could be a buyout candidate next offseason.