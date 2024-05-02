NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Panthers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that defenseman Tony DeAngelo is fine. He left Tuesday’s game in the third period. X-rays were negativce.

Defenseman Brett Pesce is no longer wearing a walking boot. He may not be ready for Game 1 of round two, but he is expected to be ready at some point in the second round.

Forward Jesper Fast had CT scans and MRI’s and it was revealed that he has a muscle injury in his neck. He suffered the injury in the final game of the regular season.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Jonathan Drouin could possibly return in round two.

“It fits the timeline. He’s got a long way to go yet because he hasn’t hit the ice yet. The timeline was 4 weeks or less.”

George Richards of NHL.com: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Sam Bennett could be returning to the lineup for round two.

“That’s a very real possibility. He will skate for the first time and then I will give you an update before the next series starts,”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois with some injury updates.

Defenseman Erik Cernak with an AC joint sprain Game 2.

Forward Luke Glendening dislocated his shoulder and had a labral tear on April 15th

Forward Brandon Hagel suffered a glute strain in Game 3

Goaltender Jonas Johansson quad tear on March 30th

Defenseman Nick Perbix AC joint injury.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was on the ice at their practice facility along with a couple of their skills coaches.

Lance Hornby : By the time media was allowed to enter the building, Matthews was off the ice. He was seen skating from the public walkway.

: By the time media was allowed to enter the building, Matthews was off the ice. He was seen skating from the public walkway. TSN: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe when asked about Matthews being on the ice: “No update otherwise,”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson didn’t practice again yesterday. Aside from games, Karlsson hasn’t been skating. He’s injured but should play,