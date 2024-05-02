NHL Rumors: An Offer to Rod Brind’Amour or Not … That is the Question

Darren Dreger: Rod Brind’Amour‘s future as the Carolina Hurricanes head coach may be up in the air.

It seemed recently that they were close to a deal but it’s believed that the contract offer has been pulled.

A source said that Brind’Amour would like to stay in Carolina but he may have to test the free agent coaching market if he can’t reach a deal with the Hurricanes.

David Pagnotta: “This is an interesting turn of events. One key for Rod has been that his assistants are properly compensated, as well. I wonder if there are any hiccups in that regard.”

This isn't the summer for clubs looking for discounts given the fact that it's a strong demand and supply for Head Coaches. What's more confusing is the @Canes franchise value went up 59% last year yet they've pulled their offer for HC Brind'Amour

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that he talks to head coach Rod Brind’Amour daily about a contract extension and added: “Rod wants to be a Hurricane for life… There’s going to be a solution here very quickly.”

Luke DeCock of The News & Observer: Close to the end of the season there was talk that a deal between coach Rod Brind’Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes was almost done. Apparently, negotiations hit an impasse and stalled.

Recently outside talk has increased and being connected to other teams who are looking for head coaches.

Sources who are close to the talks said that Brind’Amour is becoming more unsure about his future in Carolina. Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon think’s it’s basically a done deal.

“I think it’s all but done. (General manager) Don (Waddell) and him are working on it. I don’t think there’s anything there. We’re in the playoffs and they haven’t focused on it. They’re doing it together. I said OK to almost everything they’ve asked me for. They’re just getting through the last little stuff.”

GM Don Waddell declined to comment on the situation and Brind’Amour said in a text that “It’s in Tom’s hands.”

There have been rumors that Ron Francis and Seattle Kraken would be interested after they fired Dave Hakstol on Monday. If the Toronto Maple Leafs get knocked out in the first round, Sheldon Keefe‘s job could be in jeopardy and Brind’Amour would be a natural fit. The Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks might have interest but they have coaches under contract.