NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Minnesota Wild will be in tough to re-sign some of their UFAs for next season

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild will still have to deal with $14.7 million in buyout money going to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter for the 2024-25 season. Marco Rossi could carry a bonus overage of up to $850,000 for performance bonuses.

The Wild will have about $24 million in cap space to work with next offseason but only 12 players under contact – six forwards, five defense, and one goalie.

Pending UFAs include Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, Brandon Duhaime, Pat Maroon, Jujhar Khaira, Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Goligoski. Connor Dewar and Calen Addison will be RFAs.

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

There’s the sense that the Wild have held initial talks with Zuccarello, Foligno, and Hartman.

The 32-year-old Foligno would love to stay, and would likely want term.

Foligno: “It’s a no-brainer. It feels like home and I play a pretty good role here, too. I love it.”

Zuccarello is 36 and would have to take less than his current $6 million. He’s a mentor and good friend of Kirill Kaprizov. Maybe a two or three-year deal.

The Wild would love to bring Hartman back but at what cost? If the Wild are out of the playoff race he could be a trade deadline candidate.

Goligoski will wait and see how he feels after the season if he wants to play another year or not.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM won’t make any bold statements about William Nylander or anybody else

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when asked if he’s committed to keeping William Nylander around this season no matter what happens with the contract.

NHL Rumors: Does Mark Scheifele Really Want to Stay in Winnipeg or Is He Just Saying That?

“I’m not making any bold statements about anybody. I’m just saying he’s a really good player that we want to sign. And that’s what we do. So that’s the goal. And then we just keep working away at it.”