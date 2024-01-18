NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils

Marc-Andre Fleury Could Help Contenders If He Wants To Move

Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk of Daily Faceoff: Seravalli and Yaremchuk, on the Tuesday edition of Daily Faceoff Live, discuss the idea of the Minnesota Wild trading Marc-Andre Fleury to a contending team.

Fleury just passed Patrick Roy for second all-time in career wins for a goalie in the NHL. As Seravalli notes, Fleury controls the outcome where he goes. He has complete no-movement protection and only moves if he goes to the Wild and asks to be traded.

Some contending teams can be looking at him, especially if the Wild retain half of his salary. The Devils, Maple Leafs and other teams in a crowded goalie market could use his services.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Seravalli writes in his Eastern Conference Objectives the Boston Bruins are still searching for a number one center. The Bruins have been hampered since Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.

They have tried several options, including Charlie Coyle, Matthew Poitras, Morgan Geekie, and Pavel Zacha. While Coyle has been solid, they are more suited for the second-line center position.

Their ideal candidate is Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames, but the Bruins don’t have the assets as they do not have first, second or third-round picks this year or a second in 2025.

The issue becomes, where else do they look?

Devils Need Defense over Goaltending

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Sticking with Seravalli’s Eastern Conference Objectives piece, he puts the New Jersey Devils in the buyers’ category.

The Devils are in the mode to win and make the playoffs. Injuries on the back end have plagued New Jersey. Dougie Hamilton remains on IR. The timetable for his return is closer to the playoffs than to a return in the regular season, but he has yet to be placed on LTIR.

Jonas Siegenthaler is on LTIR with a broken foot. Not to mention the injuries to other players, including Jack Hughes. Defense helps to goaltender. And while the Devils need a save, they need to play better defense in front of their goalies, as Seravalli notes.

Do they have Hamilton’s money to play with, and who is the best fit on the back end for the Devils?