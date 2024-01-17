NHL Rumors: Elvis Merzlikins, and Steven Stamkos

No takers for Elvis Merzlikins yet

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said there are no takers so far for Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins as he was three more years left on his contract at $5.4 million per. There is a mutual desire for a move but…

“I see this as more of a summer move, I could be wrong.”

Elvis Merzlikins from the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed he has requested for a trade. Merzlikins was the worst goalie in the last season, however much improved this year. In our opinion, he has not a good contract from team’s perspective. pic.twitter.com/b5OmK3aE6W — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) January 16, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning won’t trade Steven Stamkos

TSN: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julian BriseBois said that he’s not trading Steven Stamkos at the deadline but the forward remains without an extension, something he hasn’t been happy about. Chris Johnston notes the Lightning still want to see how things play out. They’ve got nine forwards under contract at $41 million for next season.

“There’s a mutual desire here to get things done, but this is still one of those issues that is lingering just beneath the surface.”

Chris Krenn: BriseBois: “Steven Stamkos isn’t getting traded. You can all write that. Steven Stamkos is not getting traded, so we can put that one to bed if anyone was speculating on that. That’s not going to change between now and the deadline under any circumstances.”

BriseBois when asked if he sees Stamkos being with the Lightning after this season: “Yes. Like I said all along, after the season we’re gonna sit down and we’re gonna evaluate where we are as a team and where Steven is and we’ll see how we can make all the parts work together.”

BriseBois adds that Stamkos being the face of the Lightning for so long “obviously factors in.”

Chris Krenn: Lightning GM BriseBois on the trade deadline: “We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our chances of being successful and this trade deadline is not different.”