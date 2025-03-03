NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

It’ll take at least a good, young NHL player to pique the Nashville Predators’ interest

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators aren’t shopping Ryan O’Reilly and are happy to hold on to him, but they’ll listen. They’ve told teams that if they want to get their attention, they’ll need ‘a good, young NHL player’ who is ready.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Saturday to the media on the trade deadline.

“Oh, you take it’s all information, right? I think, I, I think we’ve played well. I think night, we weren’t at our best. So you can look at it two ways. We’ve, I think last night we weren’t at our best, but found a way to get some points. And I’ve liked the energy level the group coming back off the break. And, and it’s, you know, you’ve had a large group of guys that have, like, all teams that had a long break, then we had some important players that were, were busy over the break, and I’m starting to see the energy come back in those guys.

So, yeah, happy with where the group is at. Certainly. I mean, I’m not going to get into a whole lot about, about the deadline, other than say, we’re going to try to help ourselves. You know, we want to try to improve our team. Now, that’s a pretty, pretty breaking news, there, isn’t it?

So that’s, that’s the trick is, is, you know, and you got to determine, sort of fact from fiction, what players are actually available. You know, you look around, there’s still lots of teams in the race.

If I had to, if I had to sort of categorize it, I think it’s a little bit, hey, it’s busy. You’re, you’re talking to lots of guys, I would say, in comparison to years past, but it’s a little bit slower just because I think there’s a lot more teams, you know that maybe haven’t declared yet, as in years past.

So there’s lots of conversations going on. But yeah, we would like, we’d certainly like to help ourselves. We’ll see how things play out.”

