NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Some Defensemen They Could Target

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – And Then There Were Two (Canadian Teams) episode on the future of Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFAs Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, and some spitballing on potential defensemen that might interest the Leafs.

Now, you know, you mentioned Bertuzzi and Domi. When Bertuzzi was signed, the Maple Leafs discussed a longer-term deal, but it couldn’t work, so they said let’s do one year and see how it goes. Now there have been some rumors around that he kind of has the Ryan O’Reilly vibe that he doesn’t like all the scrutiny and attention in Toronto. I think there is some truth to that, but from what I’ve heard, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s against re-signing.

Have heard actually, he really enjoyed part of the group. He likes his teammates, and he’s interested in staying and I believe the team is interested in having him back. As always, though, it comes down to contract. What are the Maple Leafs willing to do? What is he willing to take? But I don’t think it’s an absolute no on Bertuzzi.

I think Domi wants to stay. I think it’s gonna come down to negotiations because you know that, you know, Domi’s still pretty young. He’s gonna want some term, and I’m just curious to see how the Maple Leafs are gonna feel about that. But I would be shocked if Domi didn’t want to stay. This was a really good fit for him and I simply think it comes down to contract negotiations.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – And Then There Were Two (Canadian Teams) episode, spitballing on some defensemen the Toronto Maple Leafs could look at.

Marek: “Elliotte, anything else in the Maple Leafs before we move on?”

Friedman: “Yeah, a couple of things. I was spitballing. You know, one of the players I was thinking about potentially for them. I was wondering about a guy like Seth Jones. If Chicago’s going to keep losing, I wonder how Jones feels.

Now, I know his analytic numbers haven’t been great. But I’m curious to see how he would feel about them and they would feel about him. I’m not, you know, Jones is kind of indicated that I don’t think losing is very easy on him. So we’ll see.

And if it’s not someone like Seth Jones, like I think this, if they do make a Marner trade, maybe they don’t get, as we talk about, maybe they don’t quote-unquote win the trade and get a stud defenseman in return. But I would think a defenseman would be part of that package. Someone they think that could play for them.

And also you have to think of players like Brett Pesce or Brandon Montour hit the market, those kinds of players, Toronto is going to be in the mix for them. So that’s number one. That’s one thing I was thinking about.”