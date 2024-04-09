NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Vancouver Canucks

New York Islanders Cal Clutterbuck not thinking of retirement

Ethan Sears of the NY Post: 36-year-old New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck hasn’t really thought about the idea of retirement.

“I haven’t really thought of it, just because I’m not sure there’s anything to think about,” Clutterbuck told reporters on a Zoom call. “If my season hadn’t gone well this year, if I had another major injury, maybe I would have something to think about. But in my mind, I think I’m still capable. And it’s another one of those things where I honestly haven’t given it that much thought. It’s something that’ll work itself out.

“It’s obviously not in my control. What’s in my control is going out there and doing my job. And if I continue to go out there and do my job well, then I’m sure there’ll be an opportunity if I want to.”

No Need For The NHL To Expand the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Clutterbuck is a pending UFA and is tracking to play in all 82 games this year, after dealing with some injuries in the past.

The league started keeping track of hits back in 2005-06 and Clutterbuck is the league leader with over 4,000 since then.

Dakota Joshua could make three or four times more on his next deal

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Dakota Joshua’s role with the Vancouver Canucks has expanded this season. He’s been a penalty killer before, but saw time on the power play and in the top six,

He’s a pending UFA carrying an $800,000 cap hit and could be looking at making three or four times that on his next deal – $2.4 million to $3.2 million.

Comparables could be Nick Paul with the Lightning (seven years at $3.15 million) and Pierre Engvall with the Islanders (seven years at $3 million).

NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks be able to afford pending UFA Dakota Joshua?

The Canucks could look to sign some of their pending free agents before the end of the season, but more complicated deals like Joshua and Filip Hronek will likely take more time. That shouldn’t be a concern for Canucks fans.

Have heard that Joshua would like to stay in Vancouver. A deal in the mid-to-high $3 million range could be a number that works for all.