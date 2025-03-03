NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Washington Capitals

New York Islanders’ GM offers little to no surprise when asked about Brock Nelson‘s future

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello when asked if Brock Nelson will be with the Islanders past March 7th.

“All I’ll say is that he’s an Islander, he’s certainly an integral part of our organization and our play, and I don’t have anything more to add to that,” Lamoriello said.

Believe that the Islanders are trying to extend Nelson and that talk will likely continue into next week. Teams are wondering what Lamoriello would do if they can’t extend him.

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: It’ll be the first trade deadline for Washington Capitals GM Chris Patrick, and he doesn’t feel any urgency to make a big trade by the deadline.

“I think you look at trade deadline deals — not just our team, any team in the League — when they make a big splash or a small addition and do they end up moving the needle a lot on a team’s chances to win the Stanley Cup,” Patrick said. “It’s debatable, so I think you need to make smart moves for your hockey club. I want Alex to win a Stanley Cup. I want everybody on this team to win a Stanley Cup. … I think all our decisions are dictated on trying to get this team into a point to win the Stanley Cup.

“No, I don’t think it adds urgency. I think that urgency’s always been there, and you just have to make smart moves to get your team in a good spot.”

Patrick added they could look to add some depth to their blue line. Trading their first or second-round pick hasn’t been ruled out, but they won’t make a trade just to make a trade.

Patrick wouldn’t discuss how things are going with pending UFAs Jakob Chychrun and Charlie Lindgren.

