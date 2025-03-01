NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets, Centers, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Pittsburgh Penguins would trade Erik Karlsson ‘in a heartbeat’ but it’s more likely to happen in the offseason

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Is it time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to realize Erik Karlsson hasn’t been a fit and it’s time to move on? At times he’s looked really good, and other times, out of place. The looked great at the Four Nations for Sweden.

One source said GM Kyle Dubas would trade Karlsson “in a heartbeat.” Another source added that the Penguins would need to retain salary, and that his name is out there.

Making it difficult to trade Karlsson is his no-movement clause, carries a $10 million cap hit through next season (the Sharks retained $1.5 million) and the Penguins have only one retention slot left.

The Penguins are defensively flawed and Karlsson doesn’t help, and he hasn’t fit well on the power play.

Dubas is looking to get younger and but still wants to build a contender while Sidney Crosby is still around. An executive said that Karlsson just might not fit right in coach Mike Sullivan‘s system.

One team executive thinks that a trade is more likely to happen in the offseason as the cap hit will be easier to fit in.

Quick hits on the Winnipeg Jets, possible available centers, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets fans may be hoping for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to take a big swing, like he’s done before. He’ll look but trade protection or lack of supply may hinder his efforts. They could look for one or two depth forwards, and possibly “the most mobile, lengthy, physical, nasty defender he can find.”

The center trade market isn’t deep. The prices are high and some teams may prefer to keep the player – Nick Bjugstad (Utah), Jake Evans (Montreal), Yanni Gourde (Seattle), Luke Kunin (San Jose), and Scott Laughton (Philadelphia). Utah is still in the playoff race. The Canadiens and Sharks want a second for Evans and Kunin. The Kraken would like to keep Gourde. The Flyers want a first or a good prospect for Laughton.

Believe the New Jersey Devils will 100 percent add a center by the trade deadline.

The Vancouver Canucks would like to get Brock Boeser extended to a five-year deal, which may mean they could go six years. Will Boeser want more term? The Canucks have trouble scoring as it is, and if they were to move him, they’d need a scoring replacement.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.