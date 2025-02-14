NHL Rumors: NHL Prospects Who Could be Moved, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Some prospects who could be included in trade deadline deals

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: Listing some prospects who could be traded at the deadline because their teams could be going all-in, or they are part of a position logjam, or they may be a player who could use a change of scenery.

Aleksi Heimosalmi – D – 21 – Carolina Hurricanes

Antonio Stranges – LW – 22 – Dallas Stars

One of Carter George/Hampton Slukynsky/Erik Portillo – G – Los Angeles Kings

Simon Nemec – D – 20 – New Jersey Devils

Rutger McGroarty – LW – 20 – Pittsburgh Penguins

Topi Niemelä – D – 22 – Toronto Maple Leafs

Brendan Brisson – LW/RW – 23 -Vegas Golden Knights

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFAs Mitch Marner and John Tavares, and some potential trade targets

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: It’s believed that Mikko Rantanen could get $14 million on his next contract.

Mitch Marner would love to stay in Toronto but he wants to get paid. Marner may not be far behind Rantanen money, and he was looking for Auston Matthews-type money, $13.25 million.

The Toronto Maple Leafs also have John Tavares as a pending UFA, and he could be in the $7 million range on his next deal. Matthew Knies is a pending RFA and will need a new deal.

It’s not known if the Leafs want to give Marner more than $13 million a year.

It’s been known for months that they are in the market for a second-line center and they’re also looking at left wingers. They’d like to upgrade their third line.

Among the players they have kicked tires on include Brock Nelson (Islanders), Casey Mittelstadt (Avalanche), Dylan Cozens (Sabres), Scott Laughton (Flyers), Brandon Tanev (Kraken), Yanni Gourde (Kraken) and Ryan Donato (Blackhawks).

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Buying, Selling, and Brad Marchand

The Flyers want a first-round pick or an equivalent prospect for Laughton.

Don’t get the sense the Leafs want to move Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, or Ben Danford for a bottom-six forward.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.