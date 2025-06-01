NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Jonathan Toews Landing Spots

New York Rangers Have All Options on the Table

In the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman was asked about the New York Rangers this offseason and stated that all options are on the table, including trading K’Andre Miller, as he mentioned a couple of podcasts ago.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Their Offseason

Kyle Bukauskas: “Last pod, we talked about K’Andre Miller and what the future may look like there. What else are the Rangers pondering here as they make their way into the early parts of the off-season?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, someone just said to me that you made your point about Miller, which is true the one thing you should add is that the Rangers are considering an awful lot of things. Like, after the season they had last year, there are very few things that are off the table. So like Chris Drury‘s got a lot out there, and he basically wants to know, if you want to talk to them about something, just reach out, because he’s got to know everything that’s on the table for him. So I felt I should add that.

Jonathan Toews Returning To the NHL with Winnipeg and Anaheim Potential Landing Spots

In the newest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Sportsnet, Friedman went on to talk about the comeback Jonathan Toews is mounting for next season. He feels that the Winnipeg Jets are a good destination for Toews, with Adam Lowry out four to six months with hip surgery. In addition, he mentions the Anaheim Ducks and the Joel Quenneville connection.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews, and Noah Cates

Friedman: “I also wanted to mention that the reports are out now that Jonathan Toews is going to do his comeback next year. I would love to see it be in Winnipeg. There’s something romantic about that. And also, Adam Lowry could miss the beginning of next season after the Jets announced after surgery, hip surgery. But you had an idea a couple of pods ago. I do wonder if Anaheim takes a shot at this. It makes a lot of sense.”

Bukauskas: “Yeah, both do right, Winnipeg, and then Anaheim, with the Quenneville connection and with where that franchise is at. I’d love to see the Jets too. And I just love that he’s, he’s serious about this. Yeah, he told Mark Lazarus a little while back that it’s not about proving anything, but there’s just something left in the tank.”

Friedman: “It always is about proving something.”

Bukauskas: “There is something left in the tank for Toews, which is great. So that’ll be a fun one to watch too.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.