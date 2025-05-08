NHL Rumors: Who Could Be Moving From the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers roster needs some offseason work

The New York Rangers made noise last offseason, deciding to change their roster after a 12-5-1 start. General Manager Chris Drury felt his team needed to be tougher for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the team needed to get there first.

The players were not happy about how the Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba situations were handled. Not to mention, the memo was leaked to the other 31 general managers. Names like Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, Mika Zibanejad, and others were rumored to be available for trade.

It was clear the New York Rangers were open for business. Things are not changing heading into the summer for the Rangers. Drury got a new contract extension as the general manager moving forward. He changed coaches once again from Peter Laviolette to Mike Sullivan. However, the roster needs work, and he is looking to get the right players in New York playing the right way.

Mika Zibanejad

The same names will remain available, like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. During his weekly hit on TSN Radio in Montreal, Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was asked about potential second-line centers that the Montreal Canadiens could target and be a fit with the team. Zibanejad’s name was brought up, and while he does not see him as a fit, his name will be an interesting one.

“I believe he’s available or will be, maybe a fit. That’ll be an interesting one,” Pagnotta said. “He’s got a full no move. He said at the end of the season that he wants to stay. But as we’ve seen in the past, most recently, the Rangers really don’t care about no movement clauses.”

As Pagnotta mentioned, Zibanejad told reporters during their year-end media availabilities that both sides agreed to his contract, so he does not want to go anywhere.

“I know what my contract says, both parties agreed to it,” Zibanejad said. “I have no plans of going anywhere,” and I invested a lot of years in New York.”

However, Trouba had a no-movement clause and was traded. Goodrow had a no-trade clause and was put on waivers. In the past, players with no-movement clauses have been moved like Ryan McDonagh from Tampa Bay to Nashville before he returned before the start of this season.

Not to mention most famously Roberto Luongo in Vancouver where he said, “my contract sucks.” But the Vancovuer Canucks were able to move his contract. So nothing is impossible. If Chris Drury wants to move Zibanejad, he will find a way to move him.

No Chance Vincent Trocheck Moves? What About Artemi Panarin?

Vincent Trocheck was another name mentioned in the conversation when Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal. Although he is a good fit for the second-line center position, he is part of the Rangers’ future.

Host: “All right, I’m gonna add another name, because I had this discussion with Shaun Starr, and he threw this name, and you mentioned Zibanejad and the possible change with the Rangers. What about Vincent Trocheck?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I like that player, man. He’s really underrated.”

Host: “But is there any chance of him being available?”

Pagnotta: “I don’t think so because I think the Rangers are going to roll with J.T. Miller and Vinny Trocheck, one-two, and that’s why I think they’re going to explore the Zibanejad market. They did during the season. They had some discussions with a few teams. Obviously, we know the tie to Vancouver when they were talking about Miller and (Elias) Petterson and all that, but I think that’s going to be something to explore.

Plus, they don’t have a ton of cap space the Rangers. They’re going to be a very intriguing team to watch over the June and July months, not a lot of cap space, especially if they want to get (Will) Cuyulle and K’Andre Miller signed. They’re going to have in and around $3 million in space after that at best. If they can get them signed in time. I think they’re going to be intriguing. I think we’re going to hear Zibanejad’s name and guys, I wouldn’t be shocked if we hear Artemi Panarin’s name either.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Panarin, on July 1, will be entering the final year of his deal with a salary cap hit of $11,642,857. He is eligible for a contract extension. However, given the story that came out at the end of the season, in which he declined to talk about it, you have to wonder if the Rangers look to move on from him. Panarin has been an excellent piece for them, but like most of their top players, go missing in the playoffs.

Not to mention, will they want to sign him for longer than three years, given his age of 33, soon to be 34? We have seen teams hesitant to sign aging players for longer than three years. Again, he continues to put up good numbers; however, the Rangers must decide their direction. It is clear they want to win now, but with this roster, can they?

