NHL Rumors: NHL Expansion, Jets, Bruins, Oilers, Kings, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Sabres and the Capitals

Quick hits on NHL Expansion, Jets, Bruins, Oilers, Kings, and Maple Leafs

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Krause group in Frosyth County in Georgia is proposing an entertainment district that includes plans for an 18,000 seat arena. The Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group (ASEG) is also interested in expansion in Atlanta. Kevin Weekes reported last week that a group from New Orleans met with the NHL in New York. Other cities that might be interested include Phoenix, Houston, San Diego, Cincinnati, Omaha, and Kansas City.

The Winnipeg Jets could make a depth move or two, but there is some talk they could make a big move and they could dangle 2023 first-round pick Colby Barlow.

Contract extension talks between Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau have stopped, and multiple teams are interested.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Brayden Schenn, Scott Laughton, and John Tavares

Believe that John Gibson would be okay with a trade to the Edmonton Oilers. It is time for the Oilers to make the move.

Can’t see the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks doing a Brock Boeser trade, but in free agency, the Kings may try.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking for a second line player, ideally a centerman, but they’ve been asking around about big, physical, bottom-six forwards.

Golden Knights scouting the Sabres, would the Bruins more Lohrei, Capitals – Lapierre?

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: The Vegas Golden Knights have been scouting the Buffalo Sabres heavily the last five games or so. They had two again at Saturday’s game against the New York Ragners.

Would the Boston Bruins consider trading Mason Lohrei? It seems unlikely, but he would net them a nice return.

NHL Rumors: Could the Florida Panthers Go After Seth Jones?

The Washington Capitals likely don’t want to subtract pieces from their roster. Would they consider moving Hendrix Lapierre?

