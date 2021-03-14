NHL Rumors: NHL Trade Deadline and the Contenders

An NHL Trade Deadline Big Board

Craig Custance and Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The prospect of maybe four more years of a flat cap scare general managers but the trade deadline still is coming April 12th.

The Athletic’s NHL Trade Deadline Board 2.0 has the usual bevy of names but does have some new ones too. Mattias Ekholm tops the board still because of his attractive salary and peripherals. Three of the top seven are from the defenseman ranks.

Rickard Rakell‘s hot streak catapults him near the top of the list. Anaheim and Boston talked for a while then it got quiet. Now, it may pick up again if Jake DeBrusk indeed is on the trade block. Perhaps, an Adam Henrique, Danton Heinen, or even Jakob Silfverberg go the other way. Bob Murray will have to be wowed as Rakell has such a modest cap hit.

Josh Manson is a possibility but remember that pesky expansion draft. He is far from the only one who presents a problem there. Could Edmonton be a player for Elvis Merzlikins? It does not seem likely but Merzilikins is the more likely goalie to be moved from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Eric Staal ends up in Carolina would be a dream scenario but Pittsburgh and other teams expect to show interest in the Buffalo Sabres’ center. Nick Cousins will almost be certainly moved from Nashville. With Darcy Kuemper expected to return in April, does Antti Raanta get moved? There exists plenty of questions still.

Contender NHL Trade Deadline Fits?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Here are a few moves that could make sense.

Mattias Ekholm to the Boston Bruins. Could all Ekholm cost is a late-first and a prospect is all Ekholm costs? Boston needs a top-four rearguard and the window is closing. Ekholm could provide decent offense. Do not count out Winnipeg yet as far as Ekholm either.

Eric Staal winds up back in Carolina? This has been mentioned before. Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs to see if they go after Rickard Rakell. Again, the cost here could be too much. Mikael Granlund from Nashville seems to be a more possible scenario.

Does Philadelphia go after a defenseman? They may have to if Alex Goligoski becomes available. Finally, how Ilya Samsonov fares over the next four weeks determines if the Capitals go after a David Rittich for example. Stay tuned!