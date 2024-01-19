NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Ottawa Senators have to listen on Jakob Chychrun

TSN: Teams are calling the Ottawa Senators about defenseman Jakob Chychrun as they realize the Senators are out of it and they have two left-handed defensemen in Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson set to make $8 million each next season according to Darren Dreger.

“Here’s what’s interesting, teams are calling on Chychrun, so obviously Staios has to listen. It would take a substantial offer and I’m not sure it gets done by the deadline, but I think the listening continues this summer.”

Chychrun has a year left on his contract.

Does Arthur Kaliyev have a future in LA?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev: “You know who I am wondering about here is Kaliyev. That’s a guy I am kind of wondering about right now… He’s not playing, it looks like this year they found a really nice niche spot for him, but he hasn’t been playing lately, so I wonder what his future there is”

Is Todd McLellan on the hot seat in LA?

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that the Los Angeles Kings have struggled over their past 10 games and GM Rob Blake has said a coaching change hasn’t crossed his mind. The Kings don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with to make trades.

“There’s not a lot of help on the horizon in terms of trade action because the Kings do not have much cap room at this point in time. McLellan just signed an extension just before the start of the regular season through next year and he’s had a lot of success there.”

Dennis Bernstein: Blake on if he’s consider a coaching change: “Not at all….our philosophy here for the past three, four years is on the structure. I’m going to rely on the players and the leadership to get us out of (the tailspin).”