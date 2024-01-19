NHL Rumors: Scouting COL-BOS, Blackhawks, Predators, and the Penguins

Scouting the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Avalanche-Bruins game include the Detroit Red Wings (2), Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators.

David Pagnotta: Red Wings assistant GM was listed and the Sharks director of scouting.

The Blackhawks re-signing Petr Mrazek wouldn’t be a surprise

Mario Tirabassi: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Chicago Blackhawks re-signed goaltender Petr Mrazek, and a two-year extension would fit with what they’ve been doing.

Would the Nashville Predators consider trading Juuse Saros?

TSN: The Nashville Predators’ top priority is to sign Juuse Saros to a contract extension but with the number of teams looking to upgrade their goaltending, there is a possibility that they consider trading him according to Pierre LeBrun.

“Because of that, I’m told that the Predators feel that they have no choice but to listen to teams if they put in a serious, serious offer.

What I mean by that is, don’t put down a couple of first-round picks, which would be in the low 20s for the Predators, that’s not going to get Barry Trotz to blink.

Let’s take the Kings as an example, if they put down a name like Quinton Byfield as part of a package, that would get the attention of the Predators, or any organization if they want to get in on Saros.

Jake Guentzel is a real tough decision for the Pittsburgh Penguins

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins are an aging team on the bubble and GM Kyle Dubas has said they haven’t had any trade talks with teams involving forward Jake Guentzel. Pierre LeBrun:

“What he can’t say is what he’s going to end up doing because I think this is one of the toughest decisions of the entire trade deadline as a pending unrestricted free agent.

This is an aging team. Can you give this guy an eight-year contract to go with all the other long-term commitments with this aging core?”