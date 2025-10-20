NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Offer Shane Pinto Eight-Year Deal

What Does the Future Hold for Shane Pinto with the Ottawa Senators?

It has been a struggle for the Ottawa Senators this season, but they do have a bright spot as forward Shane Pinto is off to a hot start with seven goals in six games. He has eight points in the first six games for the Senators.

Pinto had his off-ice issues after being suspended by the NHL for gambling before he signed his current two-year, $7.5 million deal, carrying an AAV of $3.75 million. However, since returning to the lineup, he has been a catalyst for the Senators offensively. It begs the question of what he will get from GM Steve Staios to stay in Ottawa.

During the second intermission on Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines stated the Ottawa Senators have offered pending restricted free agent Shane Pinto an eight-year deal.

** NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Ron MacLean: “To the second intermission, the panel and thoughts on the three excellent games tonight in Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, coming up in the second block. Saturday headlines with Elliotte Friedman and Elliotte the Isles won in overtime against Ottawa today. They’re trying the Sens to rally around the loss of Brady Tkachuk and they have one guy who has stood out.”

Elliotte Friedman: “NHL leader in goals, Shane Pinto, seven to start the year red hot. There’s been a lot of talk locally about his future. His contract is up after this year, although he has two more years until he’s an unrestricted free agent. But hearing this week, the Senators put an eight-year offer on the table for Pinto. Now, I’m not saying anything’s imminent. I don’t necessarily think anything is close, but what I do believe is the Senators wanted to show that they are serious about putting a stake in the ground to keep him.”

NHLRumors.com Note:

Pinto has 115 points (58 goals and 57 assists) in 216 regular-season games for the Senators. He is coming off a career year with 37 points (21 goals and 16 assists) in 70 games played last season. Pinto is carrying that momentum from last season into this season. You know every player does well in a contract year, but it is the year after that that is worth noting.

So the core of Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, Thomas Cabot, and Dylan Cozens is locked up through the 2030-31 season. The Senators want to add Shane Pinto to that list. They believe in him, and he works well in Travis Green‘s system. It will be interesting to see what number he asks for and what the Senators are offering.

Does what Connor McDavid did affect Pinto in the same way it affected Lane Hutson in Montreal? Something worth watching.

