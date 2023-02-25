NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Patrick Kane only looking at the Rangers right now

Scott Powers: Have been hearing that Chicago Blackhawks forward is only considering the New York Rangers at this time. There are other teams interested but at this time they don’t appeal to him.

Emily Kaplan: “There’s mutual interest between Patrick Kane & New York Rangers, + momentum. As long as NY clears cap space & finds 3rd party broker, expectation is it gets done. With Kane yielding NMC power, Chicago takes whatever return Rangers willing to give.”

Blues talks involving Timo Meier have cooled but things are heating up

NHL Watcher: Chris Johnston said yesterday on TSN that the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks trade talks involving Timo Meier have cooled.

Back to the original three teams of New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Johnston adds that after moving Shea Weber‘s contract, Vegas could be the dark horse.

Pierre LeBrun: Things are heating up with Timo Meier and the list of potential destinations is shrinking as the Sharks are narrowing in.

The Devils-Sharks connection

Andy Strickland: “With #NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald being brothers with #SJSharks Dir of Player Personnel Scott Fitzgerald in addition to Mike Grier having worked under Tom in Jersey you’d think things are headed in that direction with Timo Meier

Sharks have turned down an extremely strong offer from at least one team so I guess Mike Grier thinks he’ll get a better deal elsewhere. Teams should be prepared to pay over $9 million to sign Meier which seems high to me.”

A Vladislav Gavrikov trade is not close

David Pagnotta: Have been told at this moment the Columbus Blue Jackets are not close to a Vladislav Gavrikov trade.

The Coyotes take the Maple Leafs second in 2025 and not a third this year

Chris Johnston: Source saying that from last year’s Nick Ritchie, Ilya Lyubushkin trade, the Arizona Coyotes will take the Toronto Maple Leafs 2025 second-round pick and not the Leafs 2023 third-round pick. The Coyotes had the option.

Chris Johnston: If that’s the case, the Maple Leafs will have their 2023 third, fifth, and sixth-round picks.

In 2024 they currently have their first, third, fifth, sixth and two sevenths.

In 2025 they’ll have their first, third, fifth, sixth and seventh.