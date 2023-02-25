Vegas Golden Knights And The Wide Open

Danny Webster of The Las Vegas Sun (mailbag): The Vegas Golden Knights are poised to buy right up until the NHL Trade Deadline. Vegas placed Mark Stone on LTIR officially which allowed the team to get a little more space to make some moves. Naturally, most do not expect Stone back until the playoffs.

Talented forwards like Patrick Kane and Timo Meier do not come along often. So, the question becomes which forward can Vegas management get? Would Kane to waive his no-trade clause to come to “Sin City?” That is a great question with an unknown answer at best.

Exploring more of the Western Conference and other musings.

If that was not enough, the Golden Knights have an interest in Timo Meier too. Vegas amazed pundits and critics alike when they kept finding ways to acquire forwards. Why not go for the gold in Meier and then try to extend the winger? Vegas would have to shed contracts like Robin Lehner, Alec Martinez, etc.

Bluntly, does Vegas keep mortgaging to sustain a window? Going for a player like Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis might be a more manageable deal. Again, these types of moves are more prudent but Kelly MacCrimmon tends to take much bigger swings.

Should Winnipeg Go For It?

Ken Wiebe of SportsNet: Yes, Kevin Cheveldayoff aiming big is a worthwhile ambition. Anyone can win the Western Conference right now. With so many teams within a half-dozen points, home-ice advantage is so essential for teams bunched this close together.

Looking at the Blues and much more.

Winnipeg has gone 6-8 over their last 14 games and are starting to look like a Rick Bowness team. Simply, their offense has gone light while trying to rely too much on Connor Hellebuyck. Cheveldayoff needs to find scoring in this trade deadline. With Cole Perfetti‘s injury, the General Manager understands moves are necessary.

Can the Jets find a way to make those moves? That is the dilemma. Impact players are wanted. Those players do not have to be blockbusters. Nick Schmaltz, Colton Parayko, and even Luke Schenn are on the market. Acquisitions like these carry more of an impact for Winnipeg.