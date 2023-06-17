NHL Rumors: Patrick Roy, and the Top 25 Free Agents

Roy understands his mistakes and hopes to get another shot at the NHL

Dave Stubbs of NHL.com: Patrick Roy said that he hopes one day he’ll be able to be an NHL coach again and he realizes how he left the Colorado Avalanche has hurt his cause. Roy last Thursday:

“It’s hard for me to get a job because of the way I left Colorado.

I know I made some bad choices. I know the way I left, everything I did, could have an effect on today’s perspective on myself. I have to live with that. I know that I’ve learned from my mistakes. The past is the past but sometimes, you have to live with your past. I understand the situation.”

Roy had resigned unexpectedly as the Avs head coach and VP of hockey operations back in August of 2016 as his view and dual role of the team didn’t mesh with then executive VP and GM Joe Sakic.

“I understand now, better than ever, that you can’t be in management and coach a team at the same time,” Roy said Thursday. “If you’re the coach, you coach. If you’re GM, that’s what you do.”

Top 25 NHL unrestricted free agents

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Two of the top names – Damon Severson and Vladislav Gavrikov – are off the list, which definitely weakens the group.

1 Dmitry Orlov – Boston Bruins – LD – Averaged over 20 minutes a game in five of the last six seasons.

2. Tyler Bertuzzi – Boston Bruins – LW – Can the Bruins create the cap space to re-sign him? He’s dealt with injury issues during his career.

3. Ryan O’Reilly – Toronto Maple Leafs – C – Talk of his return to St. Louis.

4. Patrick Kane – New York Rangers – RW – May be a late summer signing as he rehabs his hip.

5. Michael Bunting – Toronto Maple Leafs – LW – Will be looking for a big raise.

6. J.T. Compher – Colorado Avalanche – C – Career year with 52 points – perfect timing.

7. Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning – LW – Plenty of playoff experience.

8. Tristan Jarry – Pittsburgh Penguins – G – New GM Kyle Dubas needs to make a quick decision on Jarry.

9. Jordan Staal – Carolina Hurricanes – C – Not a surprise if he re-signs.

10. Ivan Barbashev – Vegas Golden Knights – LW – Plays a physical game and has now won two Stanley Cups.

11. Adin Hill – Vegas Golden Knights – G – Value increased during their Cup run.

12. Max Domi – Dallas Stars – C – Will be looking for a multi-year deal.

13. Vladimir Tarasenko – New York Rangers – RW – Offense dipped this year for the 31-year-old.

14. Frederik Andersen – Carolina Hurricanes – G – Has dealt with injuries for three seasons in a row.

15. Connor Brown – Washington Capitals – RW – Will likely sign a one-year to re-establish himself after tearing his ACL.

16. Max Pacioretty – Carolina Hurricanes – LW – Tore his Achilles tendon twice last year.

17. Scott Mayfield – New York Islanders – RD – Six-foot-five and physical.

18. Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – RD – Offensive numbers have dropped lately but plays 20 minutes a game.

19. Ryan Graves – New Jersey Devils – LD – Looking for term. Can play in both ends of the ice.

20. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – C – Likely will sign a one-year deal to re-establish himself after another year of injuries.

21. Radko Gudas – Florida Panthers – RD – Effective, physical third-pairing defenseman.

22. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – LD – Can play both the left and right side.

23. Alex Kerfoot – Toronto Maple Leafs – LW – Can play the wing and center, and work on the PP and kill penalties.

24. Erik Haula – New Jersey Devils – C – Versatile forward with 73 games of playoff experience.

25. Luke Schenn – Toronto Maple Leafs – RD – Talks to the Leafs about a contract. A well-respected player.