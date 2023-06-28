NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Compher, Konecny, and the Blue Jackets

The Penguins may keep their first-round pick and have talked trade with…

Rob Rossi: As of early this afternoon it sounds like the Pittsburgh Penguins plan to keep their 2023 first-round pick (No. 14).

Have heard they’ve been talking to some teams about potential trades – New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, and the Calgary Flames.

A matter of when and not if for Auston Matthews, but it’s how much for William Nylander

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to extend Auston Matthews but it’s just a matter of when and not if.

A William Nylander extension will depend on how much he wants sign for and if the Leafs can fit it in. The sides have met in Nashville and the Leafs would like to extend him but they are talking calls on him.

J.T. Compher to test free agency

Bennett Durando: Sources say that the Colorado Avalanche pending UFA forward J.T. Compher is going to test free agency.

Potential landing spots for Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Potential landing spots for Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny who put up a career high 31 goals and doing so while missing 22 games with an upper-body injury.

Possibly destinations include the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Teams calling the Blue Jackets about their defensemen

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that teams were calling them about their defenseman as it looks like they could have a surplus on their right side.

“I think that right now we have a luxury that we can keep all of them. Let’s say Jiricek is not ready then we don’t have to rush him and we can bring him in slowly. But if he comes to camp and is our best defenseman, then we might have to do something.

But we could still wait a little bit and have the patience to make the right move. So we’re not in a rush to do anything.”