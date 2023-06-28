NHL News: The New Jersey Devils Devils re-sign Timo Meier

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Timo Meier to an eight-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $8.8 million. He would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency after next season.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown on Meier’s eight-year, $70.4 million extension. He has a no-movement clause for years two to eight, and a 15-team no-trade for years six to eight.

2023-24: $6 million salary and a $6 million signing bonus

2024-25: $5.35 million salary and a $5.75 million signing bonus

2025-26: $5 million salary and a $5.75 million signing bonus

2026-27: $3.35 million salary and a $4.4 million signing bonus

2027-28: $2.2 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $2.2 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $3.9 million salary and a $3.3 million signing bonus

2030-31: $7.2 million salary

Mike Morreale: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald after the signing: “Timo’s unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us. We’ve locked up another piece of our young core that is looking to take that next step together for greater success.”

Timo Meier, signed 8x$8.8M by NJ, is a high end top line offensive winger who creates chances and goals while driving play at an elite rate. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/in7Ax3KX1i — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 28, 2023

excellent deal for the Devils to get another eight years of Timo Meier at $8.8M on average – the winger is absolutely worth more than that. pic.twitter.com/l9eDObNHif — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 28, 2023